Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Short Interest Update

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AQSP stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Acquired Sales has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
About Acquired Sales
