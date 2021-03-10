Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of ASO traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.