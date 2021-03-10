Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $296.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.75. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.