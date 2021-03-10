AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $12.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.48 billion and the lowest is $12.68 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in AbbVie by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 6,009,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

