A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

