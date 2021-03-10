A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHC opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. A.H. Belo has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

