$92.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $92.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.40 million and the lowest is $90.10 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $116.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $433.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $504.39 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $571.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 835,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,738. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.