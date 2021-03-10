7,189 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last three months.

Shares of CG opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

