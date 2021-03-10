$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $7.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $6.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

