6,291 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

