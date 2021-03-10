$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce sales of $58.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $350.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $497.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $414.92 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $615.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,275. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.