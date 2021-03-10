545 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

