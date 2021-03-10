$54.95 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report sales of $54.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Camtek posted sales of $30.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $205.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. 303,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,083. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

