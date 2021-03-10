4,700 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PetIQ by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $976,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

