$443.89 Million in Sales Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will announce sales of $443.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.50 million and the highest is $445.27 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HUYA.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HUYA by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 533,599 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in HUYA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 826,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 1,589,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,864. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.96.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

