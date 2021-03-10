$443.89 Million in Sales Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will announce sales of $443.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.50 million and the highest is $445.27 million. HUYA reported sales of $354.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HUYA.
HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
HUYA traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 1,589,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,864. HUYA has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.96.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
