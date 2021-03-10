$41.30 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce $41.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $185.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $8.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.65. 637,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,607. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

