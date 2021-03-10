$39.03 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post $39.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.58 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $128.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.19 billion to $130.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 202,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,120. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

