$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,320. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of $842.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

In related news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,202 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

