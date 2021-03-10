$34.72 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce sales of $34.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $30.39 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $104.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.65 million to $107.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $219.79 million, with estimates ranging from $203.69 million to $233.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 1,329,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.