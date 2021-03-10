31,615 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $55,000.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

XPEV opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

