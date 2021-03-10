30,430 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

