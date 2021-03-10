$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $125.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.