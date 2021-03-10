$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $2.81. Adobe posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $13.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $19.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.39.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

