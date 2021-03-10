$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce sales of $2.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $2.53 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $8.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $8.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.45 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $11,030,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

AFIB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 545,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

