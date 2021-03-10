$158.97 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce sales of $158.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $159.82 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $607.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $659.04 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $671.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $35,860,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $16,424,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $19,716,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $204.82.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

