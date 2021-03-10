$11.28 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce $11.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GAN by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 393,300 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 797,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,786. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

