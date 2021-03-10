$11.28 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce $11.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.
GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GAN by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after acquiring an additional 393,300 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $13,182,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 797,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,786. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.
About GAN
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.
