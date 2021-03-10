10,625 Shares in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

