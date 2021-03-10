10,292 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

