$1.67 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report sales of $1.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

APVO traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 34,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,377. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 7.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

