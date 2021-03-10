$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NTAP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,974. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

