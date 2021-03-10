$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Barrett Business Services also reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $557.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.