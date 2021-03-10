$1.42 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

