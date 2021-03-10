-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $8.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,966. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,163 shares of company stock valued at $156,121,365. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

