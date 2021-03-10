-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,942.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

