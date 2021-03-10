-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.29). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

VVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

VVNT stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 475,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

