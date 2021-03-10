-$0.46 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.22). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.