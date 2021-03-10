$0.45 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,260. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.