$0.39 EPS Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $179.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.