-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 10,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,318. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

