-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Chiasma posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $172.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

