$0.19 EPS Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

MGIC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,408. The company has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.35.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

