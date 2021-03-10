-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

APDN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

