-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,082,883. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

