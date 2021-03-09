Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.70.
Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
