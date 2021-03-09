Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

