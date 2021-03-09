Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading Up 10.1%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price was up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 1,545,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 764,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 11.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zynex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zynex by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

