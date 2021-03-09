Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at $279,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

