Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81.

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

