Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81.
- On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.58 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.