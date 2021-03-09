Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $5,778,841.60 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $31.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.11. 5,688,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,643. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

