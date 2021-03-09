Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $12,511,048.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 37,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total value of $12,511,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $31.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.11. 5,688,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,643. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

