Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 5.6%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 58,671,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 213,861,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several research analysts have commented on ZOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Zomedica alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.