Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 5.6%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 58,671,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 213,861,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Several research analysts have commented on ZOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.